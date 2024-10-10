BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 79,992 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 79,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $607,939.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55,988,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,510,867.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 23,490 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $176,879.70.
  • On Thursday, October 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,581 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,024.93.
  • On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,386 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $146,752.02.
  • On Friday, September 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 23,267 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $177,061.87.
  • On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,988 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $240,549.76.
  • On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 118,879 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $892,781.29.
  • On Wednesday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 315,074 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,353,602.78.
  • On Monday, September 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,631 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $231,855.23.
  • On Friday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,643 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $224,306.76.
  • On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,524 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $607,219.48.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BIGZ remained flat at $7.63 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,834. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0864 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,192,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,928,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 2,739,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 356,372 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 24.2% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,495,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after buying an additional 291,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 251.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 397,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 284,634 shares during the period.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

