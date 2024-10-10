Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AFL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays began coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.93.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.63. The stock had a trading volume of 394,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,468. Aflac has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,140,000 after acquiring an additional 113,226 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 98,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aflac by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 718,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,637 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 13.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 708,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,810,000 after acquiring an additional 86,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

