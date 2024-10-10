Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 10th (ACAD, AGIO, ALKS, ALNY, AMZN, APLD, ARGX, BIIB, BMRN, COST)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, October 10th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $605.00 price target on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $880.00 price target on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.50.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $252.00 price target on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the stock.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $69.00.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $0.80 price target on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock.

