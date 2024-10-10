Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 10th (ACAD, AGIO, ALKS, ALNY, AMZN, APLD, ARGX, BIIB, BMRN, COST)

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, October 10th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $605.00 price target on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $880.00 price target on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.50.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $252.00 price target on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the stock.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $69.00.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $0.80 price target on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.