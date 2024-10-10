DataHighway (DHX) 1-Day Volume Tops $4,644.42

DataHighway (DHX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded 41.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $4,644.42 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.02579269 USD and is up 4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $5,413.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

