Vulcan Forged PYR Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $71.35 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $2.54 or 0.00004222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008390 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00014880 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,057.08 or 0.99855335 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,838,700.95528762 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.60539288 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $3,366,591.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

