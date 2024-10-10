PLATINCOIN (PLC) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $693,406.24 and approximately $7.35 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.45 or 0.00256794 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 744,954,719 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @plc_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 744,954,718.91851 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.13867012 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

