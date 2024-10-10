SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.56 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $681.54 million and $37,223.88 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000935 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008390 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00014880 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,057.08 or 0.99855335 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

