WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 7.6% Lower This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $14.00 million and approximately $240,496.32 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00106916 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.