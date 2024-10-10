Mina Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000808 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $567.21 million and approximately $18.17 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,190,945,952 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,622,728 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,190,908,514.8400393 with 1,167,475,916.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.49078953 USD and is down -5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $16,925,755.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

