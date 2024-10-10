Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Holdings Cut by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. decreased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,689 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 149,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 104,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

KVUE stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

