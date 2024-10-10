Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 946 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $88.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $88.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.06.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

