High Note Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 29,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 246,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,882,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 36,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 364,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,839,000 after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $213.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.32. The firm has a market cap of $612.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

