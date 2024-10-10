Marcum Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $290,514,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 154,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Blackstone by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 60,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,969,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler cut shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.41.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $148.41 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.59 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $106.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 115.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

