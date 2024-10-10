Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Barclays increased their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.24 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.36%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

