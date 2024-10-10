Northwest Bank & Trust Co Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.6% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.47.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,919,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,836,732. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

