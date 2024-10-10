Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,001,000 after purchasing an additional 604,735 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,018,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 1,012.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,574,000 after buying an additional 179,346 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $46,607,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 247.5% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 229,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,431,000 after acquiring an additional 163,129 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.2 %

CMI traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $332.53. The company had a trading volume of 37,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,791. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $334.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.88 and a 200-day moving average of $292.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cummins

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.