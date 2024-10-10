Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,406,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 6.02% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF worth $182,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of BINC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.85. The company had a trading volume of 240,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,725. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.49.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

