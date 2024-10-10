Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Partners LLC

Financial Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. Bank of America lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.30.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.87. The company had a trading volume of 164,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,738. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $104.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.