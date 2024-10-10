Guardian Asset Advisors LLC Sells 4,741 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 69.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Hyperion Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.7% in the third quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 44.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.9% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.3% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $491.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,062,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,301,324. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $471.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

