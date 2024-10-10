Northstar Group Inc. Purchases 709 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chubb by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after purchasing an additional 685,677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,625,000 after buying an additional 2,064,730 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,933,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,202,000 after buying an additional 63,891 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,679,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,663,000 after acquiring an additional 104,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 14.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,294,000 after acquiring an additional 457,881 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $287.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,736. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.30. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $205.64 and a 52 week high of $294.18. The company has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.00.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

