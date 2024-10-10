Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Macquarie upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

BABA stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.67. 6,674,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,789,305. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $117.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

