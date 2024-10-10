Hyperion Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Hyperion Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hyperion Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $378.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,860. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82. The company has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

