Cornerstone Management Inc. Buys 269 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.80. 340,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,616,144. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average of $72.88.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.