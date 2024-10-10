Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 548.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 53,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,593.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $171.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $276.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

