SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $52.98.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

