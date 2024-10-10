SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 160.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SPYV opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $52.98.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.