B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 1.3% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 152,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,590.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,092.68.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4,297.91. 54,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,007. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,854.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,788.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $37.62 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

