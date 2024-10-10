GEM Asset Management LLC Acquires 698 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,495,000 after buying an additional 159,410 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 959,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after buying an additional 193,126 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 362,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after buying an additional 20,890 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 136,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 75,160 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 391.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 86,810 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAXF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,705. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.