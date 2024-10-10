Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by GEM Asset Management LLC

GEM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.68. 211,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,049. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $98.46.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

