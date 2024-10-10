Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Purchased by GEM Asset Management LLC

GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 44.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.7% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,850,000. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,659,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,786,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,202 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,333,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,056 shares during the period. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,999,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC stock remained flat at $27.63 during midday trading on Thursday. 516,986 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.