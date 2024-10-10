B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Lowers Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned 0.06% of RH worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RH. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of RH by 503.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 349,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,365,000 after acquiring an additional 291,368 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,915,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of RH by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,612,000 after acquiring an additional 64,423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in RH by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 665,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,728,000 after buying an additional 62,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after buying an additional 55,999 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,034.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,034.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total transaction of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,016.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on RH from $345.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded RH to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RH from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.54.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH traded up $4.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $320.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,734. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 87.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.43. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $354.86.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.52 million. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

