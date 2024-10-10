StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Trading 33.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 293,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 215,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

StrikePoint Gold Trading Up 33.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

About StrikePoint Gold

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

