B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires 200 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,606 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,067 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,295 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.93. 495,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,468. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

