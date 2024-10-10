Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Trading Up 14.3% – What’s Next?

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 268,350 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 79,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 price target on shares of Grid Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$8.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

