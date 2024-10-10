BrightView (NYSE:BV) Shares Down 7.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.49. 313,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 646,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BrightView in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BrightView from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BrightView from $10.00 to $11.30 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.47.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 77.45 and a beta of 1.29.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. BrightView had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $738.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,497,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,086,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 1st quarter worth about $6,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

