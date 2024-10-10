MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Trading Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.33. 398,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 630,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 6.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

