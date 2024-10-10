MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Trading 3.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $16.38. Approximately 16,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 22,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96.

About MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

