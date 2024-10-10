Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading 3.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.40 and last traded at $76.40. Approximately 34,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 273,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NBR

Nabors Industries Trading Up 4.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.08. The company has a market capitalization of $824.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($2.52). The firm had revenue of $742.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.91 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $16,620,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 396,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,415,000 after acquiring an additional 209,450 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 29.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.