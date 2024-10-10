Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Trading 4.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.72. Approximately 632,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,375,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Confluent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.97.

Get Confluent alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Confluent

Confluent Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $234.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 9,556 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $207,174.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 687,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,904,631.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $4,647,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $9,045,235.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 9,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $207,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 687,483 shares in the company, valued at $14,904,631.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,453 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,388 in the last three months. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,741,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,505,000 after acquiring an additional 669,675 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,169 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,617,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,100 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $193,403,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $134,132,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.