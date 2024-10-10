Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$27.24 and last traded at C$27.19, with a volume of 16623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on TPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.21.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Topaz Energy
Topaz Energy Stock Performance
Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$78.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.00 million. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 16.70%. Research analysts predict that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.184685 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Topaz Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 356.76%.
Topaz Energy Company Profile
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
