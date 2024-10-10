iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.67 and last traded at $49.62, with a volume of 7541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.37.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $894.96 million, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,637,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 35,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,131,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

