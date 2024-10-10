ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 76,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 85,598 shares.The stock last traded at $9.02 and had previously closed at $9.26.

Separately, Laidlaw started coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABVX. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,331 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 851,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after buying an additional 131,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth about $16,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

