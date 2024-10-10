Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 16921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $86.00 million during the quarter. Emerald had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 0.25%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Emerald’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Emerald in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Emerald by 17.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Emerald by 9.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Emerald by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerald in the second quarter valued at $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

