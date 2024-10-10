Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $15.87. 1,073,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 12,088,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.58.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $79,608.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,575.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $35,311.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,242,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,649,790.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $79,608.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 269,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,575.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,845. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 6.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its position in Sunrun by 1.6% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 63,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

