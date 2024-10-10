TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Down 4.9% – Here’s Why

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44. Approximately 29,996 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 216,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TASK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TaskUs from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TaskUs from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on TaskUs from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TaskUs

TaskUs Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. TaskUs had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $237.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TaskUs by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 11.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.