Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Update

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, an increase of 286.4% from the September 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVAX. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance

EVAX traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 82,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers.

