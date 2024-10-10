Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a growth of 460.0% from the September 15th total of 992,800 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Fangdd Network Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.89. 11,981,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,943,223. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. Fangdd Network Group has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $4.67.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

About Fangdd Network Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.