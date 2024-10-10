Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a growth of 460.0% from the September 15th total of 992,800 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Fangdd Network Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DUO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.89. 11,981,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,943,223. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. Fangdd Network Group has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $4.67.
About Fangdd Network Group
