Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Decreases By 76.4%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the September 15th total of 6,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,043,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

EMXC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.40. The company had a trading volume of 359,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,908. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $47.76 and a 1-year high of $63.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,363,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,313,000 after purchasing an additional 488,114 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,986,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,354,000 after acquiring an additional 699,813 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 274.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,779,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,571 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 136.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,224,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after buying an additional 707,352 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,128,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,792,000 after buying an additional 309,397 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

