Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Down 71.2% in September

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the September 15th total of 82,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 440,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Altamira Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.63. 38,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,944. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. Altamira Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in Switzerland and Australia. The company develops and supplies OligoPhore/SemaPhore platforms, which are peptide-based nanoparticle technologies for ribonucleic acid delivery to extrahepatic tissues. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens.

