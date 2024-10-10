Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Short Interest Down 74.7% in September

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CLSM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,406. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF stock. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

